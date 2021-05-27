Red Wings: 3 Positive Thoughts as the Draft Lottery Inches Closer

The Detroit Red Wings 5-4 loss to Columbus only muddled things a bit more as the Red Wings enter their third offseason with Steve Yzerman running the show. The third one may in fact be the charm that sees a pivot for the beginning of the end of the rebuild’s dog days. With the Red Wings ending the season at 19-27-10, there was improvement and also a clearer understanding of what Yzerman plans to do with this team. From the Anthony Mantha trade to many of the personnel decisions throughout the season, the Red Wings are now truly the Captain’s team.