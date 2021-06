Qwin Zabokrtsky may have been nervous, but the Beatrice senior pitcher didn’t show it. Zabokrtsky picked up his second win of the Class B state tournament, hurling six innings while limiting a potent Norris offense to just five hits. Fellow senior Will Reimer came on to get the final three outs, the last one of a strikeout looking as Beatrice won its first-ever state title 5-4 over the Titans on Thursday night at Werner Park.