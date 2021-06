Lisa Kudrow has revealed what fans can expect from theFriends reunion special – and which guest star shocked her.The actor – who portrayed the eccentric Phoebe Buffay throughout the series – was speaking ahead of the highly anticipated special due to air next Thursday (27 May).Friends: The Reunion will see the stars of the hit sitcom get back together for a one-off instalment. The cast members will not appear in character.“It’s completely unscripted,” Kudrow told The New York Post. “It’s us seeing each other and they rebuilt the sets on [the show’s original Warner Bros soundstage] Stage 24. It’s...