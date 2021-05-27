Reed City softball splits a pair against White Cloud

The ADM Tigers stunned Perry 10-0 in five innings of Raccoon River conference softball action Thursday night at the PAC. ADM struck for five runs in the top of the second inning in building a large lead and youngster Tess Boorn took it from there. In her varsity debut, Boorn struck out 10 Perry batters in five innings of work. Lydia Olejniczak reached base all three times for Perry with a pair of hits and a base on balls. ADM lost six starters off last year’s team and will rely on a young group of players to fill the void. Perry falls to 0-3 on the season while ADM improves to 2-1. The Jayettes travel to Norwalk tonight while ADM heads to Winterset tomorrow for a three game tournament.