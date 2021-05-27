Reed City softball splits a pair against White Cloud
REED CITY — The Reed City softball team split its two games Wednesday with White Cloud winning the first game 7-3, but losing the second, 13-6. Reed City coach Roger Steig said Isabell Guy got the Game 1 win for the Coyotes pitching five innings, giving up three unearned runs on two hits and five walks. She also struck out four White Cloud batters. Hannah Kaverman got the save pitching two innings and giving up no runs and no hits. She struck out two and walked three batters.www.cadillacnews.com