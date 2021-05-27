Cancel
San Jose shooting, Capitol riot commission, 'Friends' reunion: 5 things to know Thursday

By Editors
msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVigil planned after San Jose mass shooting leaves at least nine dead. A ninth victim has died in the shooting spree at Northern California light rail yard the "last grim toll of yesterday's shooting," Mayor Sam Liccardo said Thursday. "Now, all we can do is what we must: support our families and coworkers in pain, and assist their journey to healing," Liccardo tweeted. The gunman, an employee at the sprawling Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail hub, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and other employees were among the victims, police spokesman Russell Davis said Wednesday. The initial eight victims were identified by the Santa Clara County coroner's office Wednesday night. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter that a vigil honoring the victims would take place at City Hall Plaza at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday.

