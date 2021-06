China is driving a global increase in heavily polluting coal-fired power plants in an attempt to reboot the country’s post-pandemic economy, a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) finds. The number of coal-fired power stations approved globally last year rose for the first time since 2015 – despite international pledges to drastically cut carbon emissions.A World Energy Investment report published on Wednesday has found that China approved 13GW of coal-fire plants in 2020, an increase of 45 per cent compared to 2019.Globally a total of 20GW coal-fired plants were granted approval for investment, up from around 18GW in...