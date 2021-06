Event management refers to the implementation of project management principles in developing large-scale events such as concerts, conferences, weddings, formal parties and so on. This course of study has picked up pace in the past few decades, thanks to the increasing acceptance of the profession and its rising popularity. For students who are planning to pursue a course in event management, here is an article to help you understand if it is the right choice for you. Also in store is a list of career opportunities that you can choose from once you have completed the course.