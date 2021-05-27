Buckley soccer blanks Mason County Central in district game
BUCKLEY — Buckley opened Division 4 girls' soccer district play on its home pitch with a 7-0 win over Mason County Central Wednesday. Buckley coach John Vermilya said Kyrie Wildfong scored three goals for the Bears while Jordyn Emery, Mira Warren and Emma Cooper each scored one goal apiece. The seventh and final goal was an own goal by Mason County Central, Vermilya said. Emery added three assists, while Sophie Vermilya and Wildfong each had two.www.cadillacnews.com