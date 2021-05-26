Home power preparations for severe weather

(BPT) - Tornados, floods, hurricanes and more — severe weather is increasing around the world. Are you ready if a threatening storm hits your home?. “Storm frequency and intensity is increasing, which means it's important for homeowners to take a proactive approach to severe weather preparedness,” said Jonathan Green, senior regional parts and service manager at Northern Tool + Equipment. “Having the right equipment and gear on hand and ready to go means your family can stay as safe and as comfortable as possible.”