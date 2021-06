The Cotter softball team capped off their regular season, smashing 13 hits en route to a 15-11 win over Class AAAA Park of Cottage Grove Friday at Winona Senior High. The Ramblers (19-1) — who are ranked No. 6 in Class AA by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association — scored six in the second, three in third and six more in the fourth to take a 15-4 lead into the fifth inning.