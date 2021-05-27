Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, MI

McBain baseball sweeps Harrison

By Rick Charmoli Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 14 days ago

HARRISON — The McBain baseball team won both games of a twinbill against Harrison Wednesday, 11-10 and 12-8. Ramblers coach Shaun Mulder said in the first game Kendrick Smallegan got the win pitching 6.1 innings with six strikeouts. Evan Haverkamp relieved Smallegan and pitched the final 1.2 innings. "Kendrick Smallegan...

www.cadillacnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Mcbain, MI
Sports
City
Mcbain, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Baseball Team#Ball Games#Hits#Mcbain Baseball#Ramblers#Harrison Wednesday#Strikes#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Burbank, CAElk Grove Citizen

Mustang baseball sweeps Burbank

Monterey Trail baseball swept Burbank for two wins last week. In the first game, Lawrence Prakash pitched a no-Hitter, going five innings on only 52 pitches. Trenton Hughes hit a three-run home run, giving him four RBI on the day with two hits. Mario Navarro went 4 for 4 with...
Antigo, WIantigojournal.com

JV baseball team continues to roll, sweeps Saturday twin bill

The Antigo junior varsity team is showing that the future may indeed be bright for Antigo baseball, after winning three games to close out this past week. Thursday, the Robins rolled to an 11-1, six-inning win over Northland Pines, before sweeping a Saturday doubleheader from Menomonie 12-0 in game one, and game two 12-9 in comeback fashion.
Nevada Statekniakrls.com

PCM Baseball and Softball sweep Nevada

PCM welcomed Nevada Wednesday night, with the baseball team defeating Nevada 12-0 in five innings and the softball team taking down the Cubs 15-14. Beau Webb got the nod on the mound for the Mustangs and threw a gem, allowing just one hit with no walks and three strikeouts in five innings of work. The PCM bats came alive in this game as they scored 10 runs in the first 3 innings. Durant Van Dyke had a three-run homer to lead the balanced offensive attack. Cade Lindsay had a double with 2 RBIs and Zeb Padgett added two RBIs in the blowout victory.
Toledo, OHCentral Michigan University Chippewas

Baseball Sweeps To Clinch Title Share; Can Win Title Outright On Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio – Two down, a championship share in hand, and one to go. Andrew Taylor and Garrett Navarra were nothing short of magnificent on the mound on Saturday as the Central Michigan baseball team swept Toledo in a Mid-American Conference doubleheader, giving the Chippewas a piece of the league crown and putting them on the cusp of their second consecutive outright conference title and a repeat trip to the NCAA Tournament.
MLByucatanmagazine.com

Baseball: Leones sweep Tabasco and remain undefeated with 6-2 victory

The Yucatán Leones swept the team’s first regular-season series, beating Tabasco 6-2. Former major league starter Logan Ondrusek made his LMB debut as he took the mound for the first five innings, allowing two runs and five strikeouts. The victory saw Sebastián Valle’s second home run of the season and the debut of outfielder Norberto Obeso.
Soccerwrmj.com

Eagles Sweep Cougars In Softball, Split In Baseball

Mercer County met Rowva-Williamsfield in baseball and softball Wednesday. The baseball team split their double-header while the softball team swept their two games. Riverdale beat Fulton which allowed Sherrard to clinch the outright TRAC West Division title. Mercer County 8 Rowva-Williamsfield 7. Rowva-Williamsfield 14 Mercer County 2. Riverdale 10 Fulton...
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Soccer Wins Regional Contest, Softball and Baseball Sweep

All Indianola sports teams in action Friday night came out on the winning end, with the Indianola girls soccer team taking down Ottumwa in the first round of regional action 5-0, the Indians baseball team sweeping Des Moines East in a doubleheader 11-3 and 9-2, and the softball team taking down Southeast Polk 11-1 in a game heard live on 94.3 KNIA.
Belle Plaine, MNbelleplaineherald.com

H.S. Boys Baseball: MRC Sweep Earns Tigers Share of Crown

A Minnesota River Conference doubleheader sweep of the Norwood Young America Raiders (5-6, 8-9) on Friday afternoon, May 21, left the Belle Plaine Tigers (10-2, 14-4) with a share of the conference championship. The Tigers won the MRC five straight seasons, 2014-18, before being unseated in 2019 by Jordan. There...
Mcbain, MICadillac News

McBain claims Misaukee Cup title

LAKE CITY — McBain placed four scorers in the 40s and clinched the Missaukee Cup with a victory Thursday at Missaukee Golf Course. The Ramblers shot a 183 while Northern Michigan Christian shot 202 and Lake City 223. "I was really happy with the whole team and to have the...
Pleasantville, IAkniakrls.com

Pleasantville Softball Sweeps Doubleheader, Baseball Splits with West Central Valley

Pleasantville’s softball and baseball squads came away with three total victories against West Central Valley Thursday. The Trojans’ softball team swept the Wildcats with scores of 10-0 and 11-4 in their doubleheader. Game one was over after five innings thanks to a three-hitter thrown by Faith Vanderhart and a three-hit night for Amber McKinney. Game two was led behind a two-run home run from Malorie McKinney as part of a six-run second inning.
South Wilmington, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Wilmington baseball, softball sweep Gardner-South Wilmington

The last thing a road team wants to do defensively in a baseball game is give the host team extra outs and more opportunities to swing momentum. Gardner-South Wilmington’s baseball team (13-8) found that out the hard way when Wilmington took advantage of three Panthers errors to tally nine unearned runs in Wednesday’s 13-3, six-inning victory.
Houston County, GAMacon Telegraph

Houston County baseball sweeps Lassiter to clinch 6A state championship

In the 40 minutes between games one and two of the GHSA 6A baseball state championships, Houston County head coach Matt Hopkins talked with his players about staying focused. The Bears had won the first game against Lassiter 2-1 after a sixth inning run in a game that was neck-and-neck all seven innings. The two squads came into the season finales with similar talent and records: both squads were 32-7.
Mcbain, MICadillac News

McBain softball ends regular season with two wins

HARRISON — The McBain softball team wrapped up the regular season Wednesday with two road wins against Harrison, 17-4 and 15-2. McBain coach Chantel Zuiderveen said Caitlin Butzin got the win in the first game and was supported by Emma Boonstra's three doubles and seven RBIs. Alyssa Bode had a double, triple and three RBIs for the Ramblers, while Morgan Eisenga had two singles.
San Mateo, CAhmbhsathletics.com

Varsity Baseball sweeps San Mateo with 5-2 win

Half Moon Bay traveled to San Mateo on a windy Tuesday afternoon for a PAL league contest. The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Aidan Vazquez singled, and scored on a first and third situation. William Moffitt singled, and scored on a Tanner Bye single. Liam Harrington started on the mound, and did a great job limiting the damage after the lead off runner reached on a funky hit. Liam got the next 3 batters out on groundouts to make it 2-1 after 1. Both teams struggled offensively, but San Mateo tied it at 2 in the bottom of the 4th with a squeeze bunt. HMB answered right back in the 5th taking a 3-2 lead as Tristan Hofmann singled, and scored on a Moffitt single. Harrington worked out of a jam in the 5th as he struck out a batter looking to end the inning. In the 6th David Nieves hustled on a grounder to reach first safely to set the table for Jared Mettam. Mettam delivered with a 2-Run line drive shot over the left field wall for his first career Varsity Home Run! This was all the runs The Cougars needed as Harrington kept competing on the mound. He got stronger as the game went on and recorded at least 1 strikeout in each of the final 3 innings in the win. He finished the complete game and wound up with 7Ks. HMB improves to (10-8 overall, 7-5 league). HMB is on a 4 game win streak, and they have won 6 of their last 7 games. They will host Sacred Heart Prep on Saturday afternoon at 1pm.
SoccerThe News-Gazette

Saturday's prep highlights: Unity baseball, SJ-O softball sweep triangulars

➜ Unity 10, Oakwood 2. A nine-run second inning provided the host Rockets with more than enough fuel to surpass the Comets. Two-run singles by Blake Kimball and Austin Langendorf served as that rally’s big blows, backed by a Cam Marvin RBI single. Kimball also tossed a complete game in which he allowed no earned runs and struck out eight. Josh Young produced two hits for Oakwood.
New Lothrop, MIArgus Press

BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Orr hits two walkoffs in Hornets’ sweep

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop senior Cam Orr delivered two walkoff hits on Senior Night and junior Brady Birchmeier added two more home runs as the Hornets swept Fowlerville 14-13 and 10-9 Tuesday. Orr clubbed a two-out, game-winning solo homer in the bottom of the seventh as New Lothrop (25-3)...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Baseball: East Sweeps Yankton Post 12

Sioux Falls East earned a pair of four-run victories over Yankton Post 12 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday. In the opener, Sioux Falls East scored all nine of its runs in the sixth inning of a 9-5 victory. Jackson Boe went 3-for-4 with a double for East. Aidan...