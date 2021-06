For most, the isolation and loneliness of quarantine did not offer much to improve one’s mental health. In my case, the isolation was exactly what I needed. Before March 2020, when everything shut down, I struggled for years with severe anxiety and PTSD caused by family trauma. I never let anyone, even myself, come to terms that I was struggling mentally. I distracted myself with fourteen hours a week of high school basketball practice, constantly hanging out with friends, and school. Once March 2020 hit, all my distractions were ripped away.