Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Calkins: Like the great Ja Morant himself, the Grizzlies will be back

By Geoff Calkins
dailymemphian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis didn’t win Game 2 in Utah Thursday. But any Grizzlies fan who watched the game had to be pumped. The Grizzlies now have home-court advantage and the best player in the series. Saturday night at FedExForum should be wild.

dailymemphian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedexforum#Memphis#Wild Game#The Game Awards#Fedexforum#Home Court Advantage#Utah Thursday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBABleacher Report

Ja Morant on Stephen Curry After Grizzlies vs. Warriors: 'Give Him Dat MVP Award'

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant threw his support behind Golden State Warriors counterpart Stephen Curry in the NBA MVP race after their battle Friday night. Morant's Grizzlies scored a 117-112 overtime win over the Warriors to secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and the 2019-20 Rookie of the Year took time afterward to praise Curry on social media:
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nylon Calculus: Play-in tournament favorites for each matchup

The NBA play-in tournament will feature single-elimination contests between some of the league’s most exciting teams. What do the numbers say about the likely winners of each conference’s bracket?. Beginning May 18, the NBA is holding its play-in tournament to decide the No. 7 and No. 8-seeded playoff teams from...
NBAwsn.com

NBA Play-In Tournament: Overview, Odds, & Predictions

The NBA Play-In Tournament returns for the second season in a row!. There are some surprise competitors in the Play-In tournament, including 2020 NBA Playoff standouts the Boston Celtics, and the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers!. Young squads like the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies are working to...
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers land at No. 7 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAkslsports.com

Utah Jazz: Best Record In The NBA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz finished the regular season with 121-99 over the Sacramento Kings, and enter the playoffs with the best record in the NBA for the first time in franchise history. The Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson who scored 33 points while five other...
NBAOrlando Sentinel

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Warriors will face Lakers in first round of NBA Play-In Tournament

Fresh off their regular season finale win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors know who they will face in the opening round of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. Led by Stephen Curry, the Dubs clinched the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with the victory of the Grizzlies. Golden State will take on the No. 7 seed and defending NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers, on Wednesday.