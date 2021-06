Milk in glass bottles seems like a product of bygone days. But a Texas dairy is bringing it back to Ellis County. Volleman’s Dairy, based in the Hill Country town of Gustine, announced recently that its products will soon be available at Brookshire’s in Midlothian, family spokesperson Shelby Volleman told the Mirror. The farm already sells its brand in several stores across the Metroplex, including Central Market, Market Street and numerous smaller farm and health stores. Volleman’s recently debuted a half-and-half product by popular demand.