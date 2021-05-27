Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Recognizing spasticity after a stroke: Hear one woman’s journey

By Brandpoint (BPT)
ccenterdispatch.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - A stroke can be a life-altering experience—one with long-term effects that can impact recovery. About 25-43% of U.S. stroke patients are affected by spasticity in the first year post-stroke.[1] Spasticity is a condition where certain muscles in the arms and legs involuntarily contract or tense up, causing a significant impact on a person’s independence and ability to move freely. It can affect upper and lower limbs and can appear as a bent elbow or wrist, clenched fist, turned in foot, or curled toes.

www.ccenterdispatch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spasticity#Bpt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsColumbian

Think ‘FAST’ to recognize signs of stroke

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the U.S., according to the American Stroke Association. If someone is suffering a stroke, every second counts. And the faster a patient receives treatment, the better the odds for a positive outcome. One way to...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

After Stroke, More than One Try to Remove Blood Clots May Be Tied to Worse Outcome

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL 4 P.M . ET, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021. Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – After a stroke, doctors can try to remove clots in blood vessels to keep blood flowing freely to the brain. But even though most of these procedures are successful, less than half of people have a successful recovery from the stroke. A new study published in the June 23, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, sheds light on why that may be.
Healthccenterdispatch.com

One Woman’s Journey for More Migraine-Free Days

(BPT) - Lilly Rockwell’s earliest memories are having headaches so severe she would vomit. Since her mother suffers from migraine, they assumed that’s what Lilly had too. Lilly and her family sought advice from doctors to alleviate her symptoms, but without success, so she continued to struggle with migraine into her adult life. “As my migraine disease progressed and I got older, I was constantly worried about having an attack and how it might impact time with my family and friends, and my profession as a real estate agent. I need to be focused every day to help my clients find their dream home. I cannot be sidelined for days with a migraine.”
Diseases & Treatmentsrecordargusnews.com

Loss of speech after stroke is called aphasia

Dear Doctor: Why do people who have a stroke lose the ability to talk? All of a sudden my grandmother started mixing up her words, and that’s how we knew something serious was going on. What happens to you when you have a stroke? How can we help her? Dear Reader: The most common cause of a stroke is impaired […]
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Muscle's smallest building blocks disappear after stroke

After suffering a stroke, patients often are unable to use the arm on their affected side. Sometimes, they end up holding it close to their body, with the elbow flexed. In a new study, Northwestern University and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab researchers have discovered that, in an attempt to adapt to this impairment, muscles actually lose sarcomeres—their smallest, most basic building blocks.
Healthneurology.org

Recovery and Prediction of Bimanual Hand Use After Stroke

Method: In this prospective longitudinal study n = 89 first-ever stroke patients with arm paresis, were assessed at 3 weeks, 3 and 6 months after stroke onset. Bimanual activity performance was assessed with the Adult Assisting Hand Assessment Stroke (Ad-AHA), unimanual motor impairment with the Fugl-Meyer Assessment (FMA). Candidate predictors included shoulder abduction and finger extension measured by the corresponding FMA-items (FMA-SAFE, range 0-4) and sensory and cognitive impairment. MRI was used to measure weighted corticospinal tract lesion load (wCST-LL) and resting-state interhemispheric functional connectivity (FC).
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

HERB BENHAM: Learning one stroke at a time

You think you're safe. You think you've got it licked. You think there's you and then the other guys who, unfortunately, are subject to the laws of mortality. Then something happens. You slip on a banana peel, stumble on a tree root and suddenly, you're doing the hokey pokey but you have both feet in and you're shaking all about.
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Elevated Stress and Inadequate Sleep May Trigger Uveitis Episodes

A recent study set out to determine which factors trigger inflammatory episodes of recurrent acute anterior uveitis (RAAU), a disease responsible for 10% to 15% of blindness in the US. Stress and inadequate sleep were shown to be the two biggest predictors of future uveitis episodes. This case-control study, conducted...
Virginia Statewmra.org

StoryCorps in Central VA: Going on with Life after a Stroke

As part of WMRA’s partnership with StoryCorps in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia, we’re sharing a conversation between Dr. Elizabeth Cottone and Jeanmarie Badar. In 2017, Dr. Cottone was an Education Research Scientist at UVA, concentrating on Special Education. She had just accepted a new position as the director...
Healtheastlothiancourier.com

Ex-Royal Marine’s battle after life-changing stroke

A FORMER Royal Marine Commando has got back on his bike to complete an incredible challenge – just a year after a life-changing stroke. Troy Johnson noticed something was wrong when he could not control his right hand while out on a cycle around East Lothian on May 14 last year.
Healthcumbriacrack.com

Woman’s six decade journey with insulin as she receives medal

A woman from north Cumbria is offering an inside look into her journey with insulin as she receives an award for managing her condition for six decades. Anne Bone, from Irthington, near Brampton, has lived with type 1 diabetes for 60 years. Diabetes UK has awarded her a medal to mark her achievements of managing her condition as long as she has.
Fitnessiweller.com

Using Physical Activity and Exercise to Help with Depression

Sumary of Using Physical Activity and Exercise to Help with Depression:. Sometimes we feel like we just can’t catch a break, and while there are some people who can bounce back like it was nothing, there are others who get lost in time and find themselves facing depression.. this differs...
HealthPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Local woman reconnects with loved ones through better hearing

From confusion and frustration to social isolation, the numerous ways that living with hearing loss can affect your personal life cannot be understated. For Lois Sills, miscommunication was a very common occurrence. Before she was fitted with a pair of top-of-the-line Audibel hearing aids, Lois often found herself unable to comprehend what was being said to her – sometimes to comical effect.
Diseases & TreatmentsWFMZ-TV Online

Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Reduce your risk

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is projected to increase to nearly 13 million by 2050. But there are steps you can take today to lower your risk of developing this devastating brain disease. It steals memories, abilities, and personalities. Alzheimer’s disease affects...