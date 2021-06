One of Sony’s biggest and most divisive games, The Last of Us 2, finally (and suddenly) got its highly anticipated PS5 update. While the game already ran at 4K on PS4 Pro, the PS5 update doubles the frame rate while also keeping that same high resolution and visual fidelity. This is just the latest popular Sony game to get such an update, which further points the finger at other studios that haven’t unleashed similar patches. Guerrilla Games is one of those studios as there has still been no word of a Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 upgrade.