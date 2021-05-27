Homeland Security Minister Ohana Agrees Unequivocally: ‘Police Response to the Riots Was Unsatisfactory’
Minister of Homeland Security Amir Ohana (Likud) replied on Wednesday in the Knesset Plenum to a parliamentary question by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) on forming a commission of inquiry to examine police conduct during the riots in the mixed cities several weeks ago, and also replied to a parliamentary question by MK Yosef Taieb (Shas) regarding the campaign to collect illegal weapons, which are possessed by and large by Israeli Arabs.www.jewishpress.com