Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Earnings Scheduled For May 27, 2021

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCmoJ_0aD0T3ZA00

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $11.77 billion.

• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $72.35 million.

• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $37.35 million.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion.

• MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $30.07 million.

• Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $35.48 million.

• Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $22.70 million.

• Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $141.74 million.

• CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $184.43 million.

• Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $285.28 million.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $337.66 million.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $111.00 million.

• Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $449.15 million.

• Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion.

• Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $8.14 billion.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion.

• Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $463.80 million.

• Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $87.19 million.

• Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:VB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $15.21 million.

• Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $127.08 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $73.67 million.

• Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $195.87 million.

• 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $556.63 million.

• Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $74.88 million.

• Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.08 per share on revenue of $2.30 million.

• Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $809.31 million.

• JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $599.86 million.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $497.44 million.

• Gap (NYSE:GPS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $422.07 million.

• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $23.40 billion.

• Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $965.35 million.

• VMware (NYSE:VMW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $43.64 billion.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $15.00 billion.

• LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $5.89 billion.

• Box (NYSE:BOX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $200.48 million.

• Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $57.49 million.

• Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $88.55 million.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $410.03 million.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
48K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanderson Farms#Quarterly Earnings#Nasdaq Inc#Medtronic#Thermon Group Holdings#Yunji#Yj#Hhr#Toronto Dominion Bank#Td#Mixt#Hmlp#Canadian Imperial Bank#Cm#Rdhl#Viot#Autohome#Athm#Titan Machinery#Titn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 2, 2021

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 13% at $1.13. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 11.9% at $19.00. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 11.32% at $10.62. cbdMd. Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 9.9% at $3.22. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 8.73% at $8.97. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: PVH Q1 Earnings

Shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) increase in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 163.37% over the past year to $1.92, which beat the estimate of $0.83. Revenue of $2,079,000,000 higher by 54.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,930,000,000. Guidance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

SpartanNash: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were down 16.42% year over year to $0.56, which were in line with the estimate of $0.56. Revenue of $2,658,000,000 declined by 6.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,700,000,000. Outlook.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-$3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.
Economymodernreaders.com

$3.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.15. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Switch also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: NetApp Q4 Earnings

Shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share decreased 1.68% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.12. Revenue of $1,555,000,000 higher by 10.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,500,000,000. Looking Ahead. 169.58M. Conference...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce sales of $38.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.30 million to $38.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $24.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: American Superconductor Q4 Earnings

Shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share were up 12.50% over the past year to ($0.21), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.21). Revenue of $21,164,000 rose by 16.66% year over year, which beat the estimate...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Smartsheet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 18.18% year over year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.14). Revenue of $117,082,000 up by 36.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,810,000. Outlook. Smartsheet...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Surges Following Acquisition News; Protalix BioTherapeutics Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.05% to 34,594.18 while the NASDAQ fell 0.16% to 13,715.08. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 4,202.76. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,287,570 cases with around 595,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,307,830 cases and 335,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,624,480 COVID-19 cases with 465,190 deaths. In total, there were at least 171,196,260 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,565,440 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.55. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report $3.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

Guidewire Software: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share were down 277.78% over the past year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.24). Revenue of $163,968,000 decreased by 2.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $157,740,000. Outlook.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Splunk: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share decreased 62.50% over the past year to ($0.91), which missed the estimate of ($0.70). Revenue of $502,051,000 rose by 15.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $491,320,000. Looking Ahead. Splunk...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 2

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone picked Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) as her final trade. She expects it to benefit from reopening and the infrastructure bill would be a great help for the stock. Jim Lebenthal likes Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO). He said...