Scent Detection Dogs Can Accurately Identify Individuals Infected With COVID-19

By American Osteopathic Association
scitechdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent article in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine, authors gathered previously published research to summarize current thinking on the feasibility and efficacy of using scent detection dogs to screen for the COVID-19 virus. The researchers report that sensitivity, specificity, and overall success rates reported by the canine scent detection studies are comparable or better than the standard RT-PCR and antigen testing procedures.

scitechdaily.com
