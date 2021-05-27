Cancel
Video Games

90-minute Xbox and Bethesda showcase set for June 13

vg247.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced its big E3 event showcase, and this year there’s going to be one major difference compared to events we’ve seen before: it’ll be attached to Bethesda‘s. The upcoming Xbox and Bethesda games showcase will kick off on Sunday, June 13 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET /...

www.vg247.com
Todd Howard
Phil Spencer
#New Xbox#Xbox Game Studios#Bethesda Game Studios#E3#Microsoft Studios#Streaming#Hellblade#Forza#Xbox Pc#Xbox Games Marketing#Non Xbox Platforms#Uk#Infinite
