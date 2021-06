LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. If there was social media back in the 80’s and 90’s there probably won’t be a market for books, documentaries and docu-series because we would have known everything, allegedly, about our favorite celebrities in free real time. Just like how the smash hit song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ was a blessing and a curse to the legendary late artist Prince and singer Sinead O’Connor, because according to Sinead O’Connor the hit song was a blessing to Prince but the success of the Sinead O’Connor song became a curse that she alleges that nothing compared to the assaults by Prince behind it that included a pillow load with something other than fluffy stuffing.