Chopped Next Gen

Facebook is one of the most popular social media networks in the world. The company is offering two official apps for accessing its content, those apps are called Facebook and Facebook Lite. Do note that we’re only talking about apps that allow you to access your Facebook feed, profile, and so on. Facebook has quite a few additional apps out there, such as the Messenger app for messaging. That being said, in this article, we’ll talk about both Facebook and Facebook Lite apps, along with some third-party apps that act as replacements for those two applications. Essentially, we’ll focus on the very best Facebook apps for Android that are available in the Play Store.