Is Valve working on a portable Switch-like device that will let Steam users play a part of their game library on the go? The evidence is growing. A new report from Ars Technica offers some potential details. Ars says Valve has been working on an all-in-one PC with gamepad controls “on and off for some time.” The device will apparently include an AMD or Intel system-on-a-chip while most likely coming with Linux as the os. A prototype is said to be longer than the Nintendo Switch and features the usual console buttons, triggers, and joysticks. The prototype also includes a touchscreen and a Steam Controller-type touchpad.