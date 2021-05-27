The Nation's Weather

Effective: 2021-06-02 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hampshire; Mineral A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGANY...EAST CENTRAL MINERAL AND NORTH CENTRAL HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES At 705 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Ashby, or 9 miles west of Paw Paw, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Green Spring, Oldtown and Wagoner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH