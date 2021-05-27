Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Watershed magic

By domdib
metafilter.com
 14 days ago

A drop of rain falls in the USA and finds its way to the sea in an extraordinarily clever visualisation. One thing that stands out - all the wildlife reserves that border rivers. posted by domdib (37 comments total) 55 users marked this as a favorite. I have questions about...

www.metafilter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Watersheds#Geography#Salt Lake#Glacier National Park#East Lake#Minecraft#Nhd#The River Runner#The St Johns River#French#Continental#Appalachians#National Park Service#Formosa Plastics#Usgs#Shell Chemical#St Johns#Map Magic#River Basins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Walmart
Related
EnvironmentSummit Daily News

Blue River Watershed Group presents annual update and drought predictions

The Blue River Watershed Group held its annual update virtually this year, with various experts tuning in to share progress being made on community projects and forecasts of how much water will be in the rivers and reservoirs later this summer. Experts from different organizations presented updates specific to their...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Getting to know your watershed

Wherever you are, you are standing in a watershed! But, how do you explain a watershed to a 9-year-old?. Observation is a good start. A roof catches the water from a rain storm and as it runs off the roof, it flows into gutters, drainpipes and eventually into a barrel, or a storm drain in the street.
Lifestylenortheastnews.net

Crater Lake National Park, Established in 1902

This week we feature a linen-era postcard showcasing another National Park out west, Crater Lake National Park, in south-central Oregon. At a depth of approximately 1,900 feet, it is the deepest lake in the United States and the seventh deepest lake in the world. For a lake this deep, the water is astoundingly clear and blue.
Pecos, TXfortstocktonpioneer.com

Conservation grants awarded in Pecos River watershed

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on May 19 announced $1.45 million in grants to help restore and sustain healthy rivers, streams, and grassland systems that provide important wildlife habitat in the Pecos Watershed and adjacent areas of New Mexico and Texas. The Pecos Watershed Conservation Initiative established in 2017...
Agriculturestrongtowns.org

Musselshell Watershed: Centered on the Next Generation

I’m going to create an imaginary political subdivision in central Montana. It’s the eastern half of the Musselshell River Watershed, running a country mile from Roundup to north Winnett. In reality, these two municipalities are county seats, one in Petroleum, one in Musselshell, located about 50 miles apart. This is...
Blount County, TNDaily Times

Stream School immerses Boys & Girls Club in Little River Watershed

Donning wetsuits and plunging their goggled faces into the Little River on Friday in Walland gave youngsters a glimpse of biodiversity and the waterway’s importance. The Litter River Watershed Association’s Stream School was in session Friday for 14 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Blount County, with a similar public session fully booked the next day on “the beach” area at Whispering River RV Resort.
Politicscoyotegulch.blog

#GlenwoodSprings finishes emergency watershed protection project — #Aspen Daily News

Shortly after the Grizzly Creek Fire ignited in Glenwood Canyon last August, the city shut off one of its integral water intakes at No Name Creek for nearly a week as firefighting efforts commenced. During that time, the city relied upon its Roaring Fork pump station, which supplied water to its nearly 10,000 residents as the fire raged on in the canyon.
Utah Statereviewjournal.com

Utah national park is a new Dark Sky destination

Zion National Park has become another International Dark Sky destination for Nevadans this summer. The Utah park won certification to join Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef as national parks committed to conserving and protecting its night sky from light pollution, according to a press release. In Nevada, dark...
Elephant Butte, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Water begins filling up the Rio Grande across the Borderland

ELEPHANT BUTTE, New Mexico — Millions of gallons of water were released from the Caballo Lake Reservoir on Monday. Soon, farmers across the Borderland will begin receiving water for irrigation. The Elephant Butte Irrigation District started releasing the water at 6 a.m. at 600 cubic feet per second. By 8:30 a.m., the water was gushing The post Water begins filling up the Rio Grande across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
Travelhillrag.com

Anacostia Watershed Society Free Boat Tours

Whether you’re a lifetime resident or brand new to the region, there’s always something to discover on the Anacostia River. The Anacostia Watershed Society hosts free recreation activities every Thursday evening and some Saturdays of every month through October. Learn about the natural and cultural history of the Anacostia River on a guided canoe tour as part of the Anacostia River Explorers program.
LifestylePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Celebrate all of the recreational opportunities the Chesapeake Bay watershed offers

The sixth annual Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week will take place June 5-13, 2021. While this week has been officially designated in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, events will take place throughout the entire watershed to raise awareness about this valuable economic and environmental resource—a national treasure that directly connects over 18 million residents. “During Chesapeake Bay […] The post Celebrate all of the recreational opportunities the Chesapeake Bay watershed offers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Concordia Parish, LAhannapub.com

CPPJ considers watershed initiative

The Concordia Parish Police Jury will determine in the days ahead what project or projects it may consider as part of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative (LWI), designed to provide a statewide watershed floodplain management program. Karen Cupit and Bradley Cammack presented a program on the initiative at the Jury’s regular...
Agriculturemyheraldreview.com

Milwaukee River Watershed Clean Farm Families

The Milwaukee River Watershed Clean Farm Families group was formed in 2016 and initially included the Milwaukee River watershed as the project area. The group expanded in 2021 to include all of Ozaukee County except for the Cedar Creek Watershed, which is covered by the Cedar Creek Farmers Producer-led group.
Prior Lake, MNswnewsmedia.com

Watershed district stocks Prior Lake, Spring Lake with bluegills

In an effort to keep invasive carp populations in check, the Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District recently stocked 3,400 bluegill fish in three wetlands connected to Spring Lake and Upper Prior Lake. Bluegills are voracious eaters with an appetite for carp eggs, and they were stocked in connected wetlands where carp have been known to spawn.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD DNR Secretary: Celebrate the Bay Watershed

June is Great Outdoors Month so the Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites you to join us in celebrating outdoor recreation in Maryland! This month also marks Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week  (June 5th through the 13th) which fits in nicely given that this year’s theme is celebrating recreational opportunities in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.  Finding ways […] The post MD DNR Secretary: Celebrate the Bay Watershed appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Cedar Rapids, IAkciiradio.com

Multi-Million Dollar Conservation Project To Focus on Cedar River Watershed

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, the City of Cedar Rapids and the Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance recently announced a conservation project with local implications. The Cedar River Source Water Partnership Project is a $19.3 million conservation project focused on improving water quality, protecting drinking water and managing flood flows in the Cedar River Watershed. The goal of the project is to link cities in the watershed with vulnerable drinking water supplies to their agricultural neighbors to improve overall water quality and protect source water. Other benefits include reduced flooding and improved fish and wildlife habitat. Financial support will be available to producers who implement practices like cover crops, wetlands, bioreactors and saturated buffers to reduce nitrate runoff. The Lower Cedar River Watershed includes Louisa, Johnson, Cedar, Jones, Linn, Muscatine and Scott counties.