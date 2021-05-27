Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bourbon County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR BOURBON AND NORTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. No significant damage has been reported. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will still be posisble with these storms as they move into Missouri. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas...and west central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Bourbon County, KS
State
Missouri State
County
Crawford County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Bourbon Crawford#Severe Limits#Severe Certainty#Wind Gusts#Immediate Severity#West Central Missouri#Southeastern Kansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bourbon FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR BOURBON, NORTHWESTERN CEDAR, WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR AND VERNON COUNTIES At 854 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, El Dorado Springs, Uniontown, Walker, Schell City, Fulton and Redfield. This includes the following low water crossings Route V at The Osage River just north of Stotesbury, Highway 31 at Little Osage River 5 miles west of Fulton, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville and Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield.
Crawford County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 00:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.