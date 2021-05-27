How Jews can support Palestinian rights and condemn antisemitism

Referring to someone as a shanda fur die Goyim — literally, “a shame before the goyim [non-Jews],” is not to be taken lightly. Jews use the Yiddish phrase to describe other Jews that reflect poorly on the Jewish people, who reaffirm the most harmful stereotypes about us and give ammunition to those who would see us destroyed. It is not a phrase that I use or think about frequently, though it best describes what I have heard from some of my fellow Jews over the past two weeks regarding the Israeli occupation of Palestine.