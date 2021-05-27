How Jews can support Palestinian rights and condemn antisemitism
Some messages stay with you. “You are Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf in Philip Roth's ‘Plot Against America,’” a stranger direct-messaged me on Twitter after I outlined my criticism of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land on NPR on Monday. The semi-pretentious burn compared me to a fictional Jewish rabbi who supports the Nazis’ (also fictional) takeover of the American presidency. According to this Twitter critic, my support for Palestinian rights was “feeding antisemitism.”www.nbcnews.com