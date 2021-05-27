Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mental Health and Green Recovery

By Green Economy Coalition
goodmenproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month I attended a meeting of medical professionals, epidemiologists, NHS leaders, and UK civil servants on health and green recovery. We were there to discuss the health benefits of a green and fair economic recovery from the COVID crisis, and whether the UK government’s 10-point green economy plan does enough to protect and promote public health.

goodmenproject.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behaviour Change#Economic Recovery#Physical Health#Environmental Health#Covid#European#Gec#Green Economy Tracker#Health Benefits#Green Initiatives#Medical People#Trauma#Medical Professionals#Nhs Leaders#Climate Anxiety#Isolation#Environmental Catastrophe#Public Transport#Toxic Pollution#Economic Policymaking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Finland
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Related
Mental Healthcisco.com

Dealing with stress, burnout and mental health

In the latest episode of the Security Stories podcast, we welcome three leaders from Cisco Talos for a discussion on mental health, stress and burnout. Check it out on your podcast platform of choice, available via the Security Stories webpage. Joining myself, Ben Nahoney and Sana Yousef, are Matt Watchinski,...
Wichita, KSkmuw.org

Commentary: The Unfair Stigma Of Mental Health

In the Wichita metro area, every year an estimated 160,000 people live with an undiagnosed mental health concern. That’s 25% of the population, so unless you only know two other people, you probably know someone who needs mental health care, but is likely not receiving it. Maybe they don’t know...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Mental Health Impact of the Pandemic on the Elderly

The proportion of American adults suffering from symptoms of anxiety or depression has jumped due to the pandemic. Anxiety and depression due to the pandemic is worse among the elderly. The elderly are not getting the mental health help they need. Greater fear of the risk of dying and more...
Mental HealthNews Progress

Facts for Families: Support Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Extension Educator Sonia Lopez published this great article on the Community Health: Education, Prevention & Inspiration blog that I would like to share with you. She says: mental health refers to our state of mind and includes emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. Our mental health influences how we feel, think and act which can fluctuate over time and with stress. Supporting our physical health, thought patterns, and relationships helps strengthen our mental health. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  
Grosse Pointe, MIthetowerpulse.net

Lessons learned in managing mental health

I had a really great time in my four years at Grosse Pointe South. I was surrounded by tremendous peers and faculty, as well as family and friends. However, even though it felt like I had everything going for me, I struggled mentally over my last year of high school.
Mental Healthbethanyclipper.com

Pandemic resulted in mental health challenges

This past year presented many different challenges and obstacles that tested our strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced us to cope with situations never imagined, and many of us struggled with our mental health as a result. The good news is that there are tools and resources available that can support the well-being of individuals and communities.
Mental HealthTimes Union

State of the Nation's Mental Health: Stress is up, treatment is not

(BPT) - Our nation reported more mental health stress in 2020, but there was not a corresponding increase in people seeking mental health treatment, according to the inaugural State of the Nation’s Mental Health report. However, there were two conditions for which diagnoses and treatment grew in 2020: anxiety and...
Mental HealthNew Scientist

Why it's so important we believe people about their mental health

When Meghan Markle said she thought of ending her life during her time living with the royal family in the UK, people online said: No, actually, you didn’t feel like that. When British MP Nadia Whittome said she was taking time off because she had PTSD, again people said no, she’s just stressed, stress is normal. And when tennis player Naomi Osaka said recently she would stop giving press conferences because of the impact they have on her mental health, people decided for themselves what that phrase meant, and concluded she was being unfair, unreasonable and overdramatic.
Mental HealthPosted by
PBS NewsHour

5 tips from mental health experts on transitioning out of COVID restrictions

With vaccines widely available and case numbers dropping, cities around the U.S. are dropping restrictions and focusing on “getting back to normal” for the summer. But for many — after more than a year in isolation — “normal” feels scary. Experts say we need to talk more about what transitioning to a more open society will be like — and what our new normal will be like.
Mental Healthsafeandhealthylife.com

What makes MDD such a Crippling Mental Health Condition?

The Challenges in Dealing with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is characterized by intense sadness for a prolonged period of time. This condition, otherwise known as clinical depression, can impact multiple areas of your life, and impair sleep, appetite, and physical function.f. MDD is common among people...
cbs7.com

How to take the first steps to seek mental health care

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Kristi Edwards and Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss the first steps to take to seek mental health care. The following comes from Centers:. Seeking Mental Health Care: How to Take The First Scary Steps. Although 2020...
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

The Role of Telemedicine in Rural Mental Health Care Around the Globe

Telemed J E Health. 2021 May 31. doi: 10.1089/tmj.2020.0536. Online ahead of print. Purpose: Through a qualitative systematic literature review (n = 12), this article seeks to better understand how telemedicine is used globally to address mental health needs within rural areas. This article highlights common barriers and advantages to providing this type of care, arguing that telemedicine services may be quite impactful in addressing mental health care needs in rural areas, but barriers, risks, and other cultural considerations must be considered when designing and implementing telemental health intervention programs. Methods: A search was conducted using PubMed, Google Scholar, PsychINFO, Medline, and SocINDEX. The inclusion criteria: (1) studies published between the years 2012 and 2019; (2) studies that met rigorous methodological criteria or analyzed telemedicine programs rigorously with evidence-based approaches; and (3) studies that specifically address or discuss tested telemedicine intervention programs for mental health in rural areas. Twelve articles of the 143 reviewed met the inclusion criteria. Findings: Themes included: (1) advantages (cost-effectiveness; accessibility, feasibility, and addressing disparities; privacy/confidentiality; integrative/collaborative care with primary care providers); (2) barriers and challenges (digital divides and infrastructure; ongoing care); (3) need for evaluation, evidence-based programs, and sustainability; and (4) across-cultural considerations. Conclusions: Future research examining the use of telemedicine in mental health intervention programs for rural areas should focus on various types of rural communities across the globe, diversifying the scope of this type of research and allowing for a better understanding of how to implement programs that address specific needs and barriers unique to rural communities across the globe.
Relationship Advicepsychreg.org

How Counselling Combats Stress and Prioritises Mental Health

While a certain amount of stress can sometimes be a good thing, many people have too much negative stress in their lives. It can result from various things, including mental illnesses, busy schedules, and unmanageable relationships. Counselling can help you prioritise your mental health, but too many people still have...
Washington StateGoldendale Sentinel

Program to help with Covid mental stress

The Washington State Department of Health has announced a campaign designed to address the growing mental and emotional health consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. To help people across the state build resilience and begin healing,A Mindful State harnesses the greatest resource the State of Washington has: the people themselves. A...
Mental Healthcoloradopolitics.com

THE PODIUM | Safeguarding mental health in jail

Imagine yourself or your loved one — distressed and bewildered, unwell, psychotic — isolated in a small, hard cell for 22 hours a day or more, for days, weeks or months. Arrested during a crisis, maybe the worst moment of your life, now waiting for a snail-like justice process to determine your guilt or innocence of charges you may not even understand.
Mental HealthPosted by
Verywell Health

Too Much Mindfulness Can Worsen Your Mental Health

Mindfulness and meditation have emerged as mental health cure-alls, treating everything from stress to depression.﻿﻿ Increasingly, however, researchers are also coming to terms with the less positive side of the practice. Meditation can have adverse effects, causing some people to re-experience trauma or have trouble sleeping.﻿﻿ In a new study...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

No change in mental health of university students in Stockholm during pandemic

University students in Stockholm reported no tangible differences in depression, anxiety or stress during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a longitudinal study at Sophiahemmet University and Karolinska Institutet finds. The study is published today in Scandinavian Journal of Public Health. The study examined changes in self-rated depression,...