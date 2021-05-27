Cancel
Music

Video: SUSTO feat. Ben Bridwell “Hard Drugs”

By Andrew Frolish
americana-uk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the announcement of ‘Rogue Acoustic’, a new live album due on 4th July, SUSTO have shared this outstanding performance of ‘Hard Drugs’, which originally appeared on 2017 album ‘& I’m Fine Today’. For this version, recorded live at The Royal American, Charleston, SUSTO frontman Justin Osborne was joined by Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses. Lyrically brilliant and vivid, the song is delivered with a delicate emotional power. Towards the end, three minutes in, ‘Hard Drugs’ really soars as Osborne sings: “Well I don’t care who’s asking // You can tell them the truth // I’ve had a hard time living // And I know you had a hard time too.”

Ben Bridwell
