Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California's psychedelic drug decriminalization is long overdue. I wrote the bill to fix that.

By Scott Wiener, California state senator
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI didn’t always think of psychedelics as medicine with the potential to help people work through mental health issues and addiction. I grew up in D.A.R.E.-era suburban New Jersey as the so-called war on drugs was in full swing. That term was coined in 1971 under President Richard Nixon, and he, along with subsequent administrations — notably the Reagan administration — helped develop our current system of racist drug criminalization and mass incarceration. Like most Americans, I grew up hearing the constant refrain that all drugs were inherently bad, that we had to “just say no,” and that drug use would (and should) be punished.

www.nbcnews.com
NBC News

NBC News

161K+
Followers
23K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelic Drugs#Psychedelic Therapy#Drug Policy#Decriminalization#Marijuana Laws#Drug Laws#Legalized Marijuana#Americans#Senate#Lsd#Mdma#Schedule#Ptsd#Drug Policies#Psychedelic Treatment#Cannabis#Addiction#Legislation#Mass Incarceration#Drugs Era Laws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
California StatePosted by
NBC News

California task force launches study of slave reparations

SAN FRANCISCO — A first-in-the-nation task force in California to study and recommend reparations for African Americans held its inaugural meeting Tuesday, launching a two-year process to address the harms of slavery and systemic racism despite the federal government’s inaction. The nine members of the task force, appointed by Gov....
LotteryPosted by
NBC News

Guns, trucks and cash: West Virginia takes vaccine incentives to new levels

West Virginia is moving to expand its Covid-19 vaccine incentive program, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. Residents who enter the state's new vaccine incentive lottery will have the opportunity to win prizes such as custom hunting rifles and shotguns, custom trucks, weekend getaways at state parks and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses among other things.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

West Virginia to offer trucks and guns as Covid vaccine incentives

As 41 percent of West Virginia residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the state is stepping up its incentives for vaccinations by offering trucks and guns to those who receive at least one dose of the vaccine. NBC News’ Gary Grumbach breaks down how West Virginia is hoping to bolster its vaccine rate with these new prizes.
Columbus, OHPosted by
NBC News

US lawmakers want Ma'Khia Bryant foster care journey probed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Democratic members of Congress are asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate the foster care experience of Ma’Khia Bryant that preceded the 16-year-old’s fatal police shooting in Ohio. U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, along with U.S....
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Philadelphia principal warns of unsafe building conditions, says school looks like ‘third world country’

As Congressional lawmakers continue negotiations over President Biden’s infrastructure bill, some schools across the country are sounding the alarm on decrepit and potentially harmful conditions inside their own buildings. NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla takes a look at one Philadelphia school where students are facing an unsafe and dangerous learning environment.
HomelessPosted by
NBC News

Covid vaccine opponents are so desperate to be seen as victims they're hijacking the Holocaust

In 1946, Albert Einstein paid a visit to Lincoln University, a historically Black university. Like many scholars who fled Nazi Germany, he found his place among Black people. That’s because, after escaping harm, many Jews found they weren’t embraced in the U.S., either. Both groups found common ground as they experienced bigotry and discrimination great enough to cause their deaths.
Alaska StatePosted by
NBC News

Biden suspends oil-drilling leases in Alaska's Arctic refuge

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region that is home to polar bears and other wildlife — and a rich reserve of oil.
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

Barrier-breaking Rep. Ritchie Torres went from public housing to House of Representatives

[June is Pride Month, and this year we're celebrating by honoring 30 LGBTQ firsts. To see the full list, visit nbcnews.com/pride30.]. When Rep. Ritchie Torres won his seat from New York's 15th Congressional District in November, he became the first gay Black member of Congress — an honor he soon shared with Mondaire Jones, whose election in the 17th District was called hours later.
MinoritiesPosted by
NBC News

Transgender federal official Rachel Levine tells LGBTQ youths: 'I have your back'

[June is Pride Month, and this year we're celebrating by honoring 30 LGBTQ firsts. To see the full list, visit nbcnews.com/pride30.]. Dr. Rachel Levine is no stranger to being a trailblazer. She became one of the country's highest-ranking openly transgender officials in 2015, when Pennsylvania's Republican-majority Senate confirmed her as the state's physician general. Three years later, she became the country's most prominent transgender public health official when she was confirmed as the state health secretary.