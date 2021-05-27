California's psychedelic drug decriminalization is long overdue. I wrote the bill to fix that.

I didn’t always think of psychedelics as medicine with the potential to help people work through mental health issues and addiction. I grew up in D.A.R.E.-era suburban New Jersey as the so-called war on drugs was in full swing. That term was coined in 1971 under President Richard Nixon, and he, along with subsequent administrations — notably the Reagan administration — helped develop our current system of racist drug criminalization and mass incarceration. Like most Americans, I grew up hearing the constant refrain that all drugs were inherently bad, that we had to “just say no,” and that drug use would (and should) be punished.