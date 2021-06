Michael Mayer delivers a carefully crafted remix for Douglas Greed and 3000GRAD Records. There are remixers who handle the original with a velvet glove, they carefully dress it in a new color, which gives it a delicate glaze through so it can still be heard in all its originality. Then there are remixers who hit the original with a base-ball bat until it’s just sticky flour. They mix this flour with a lot of spit, egg and fearlessness and serve colorful biscuits that are not much of the original, but still delicious. And then there are remixers who mix up both those ways. Michael Mayer does this with his remix for Douglas Greeds “Wie man unsterbliche Tiere züchtet”.He slips the velvet glove over the baseball bat and taps the original very gently until it lies on its side and shows small cracks. He fills it with a kom-pact joint sealer, lets his neighbor record her best Wilhelm’s scream and carefully pushes the result onto the dance floor. “Run my little one!” He whispers tenderly, while the grandstand applauded.