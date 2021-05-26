Florida Georgia Line Plan I Love My Country Tour for Fall 2021

Nashville is the undeniable home of country music, and it's also a very popular tourist destination. While there are plenty of reasons to visit Nashville even if you're not a country music fan — including world-class dining, a top-notch symphony orchestra and first-rate theater and visual arts experiences — it's not called Music City for nothing. A visit to Nashville affords a country fan a chance to visit some of the most important historical sites in country music and step right into the pages of country's rich history.