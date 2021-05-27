Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Polygon Partners With RenVM Bridge for High-Speed, Low-Cost Transactions

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolygon Partners With RenVM Bridge for High-Speed, Low-Cost Transactions. RenVM’s first direct bridge partners with Polygon. Providing users the benefits of high-speed and low-cost transactions. RenBridge allows BTC, ZEC, BCH, and DOGE to connect soon with other assets. RenVM’s first direct bridge partners with Polygon providing users the benefits of...

www.investing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Access#Blockchain#Open Access#Liquidity#Renbridge#Btc#Bch#Zec#Polygon Partners#Collaboration#Renvm Bridge#Permissionless Transfer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

BTC and ETH Transaction Fees Drops to 6-Month Low

© Reuters BTC and ETH Transaction Fees Drops to 6-Month Low. Bitcoin and Ethereum transaction fees have dropped to $7.20 and $4.80 respectively. The BTC and ETH sudden reduction in transaction shows about six months low. The flagship crypto Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) day-to-day transaction fees are down to...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

RenVM Integration Enables Fantom to Provide Superfast Bitcoin Transactions with Lowest Possible Fees

RenVM’s latest upgrade includes support for Fantom’s blockchain, bringing popular crypto-assets BTC, BCH, DGB, DOGE, FIL, Zcash and LUNA to Fantom’s ultra-fast, low fee DeFi ecosystem. Fantom users enjoy significantly reduced transaction wait times and greatly decreased transaction fees. But unfortunately, users holding native assets on the other major blockchains...
RetailNEWSBTC

LABS Group Join Forces with Polygon to Improve Transaction Quality for Users on Ethereum

As you’ve heard, two good heads are always better than one. LABS Group has taken a step towards success by deploying a smart contract on Polygon Network. LABS Group is a real estate digitization ecosystem that comprises advisory crowdfunding and security exchange. Even though digitized investments have positive yields and capital appreciation, the obstacle has always been that the entry to these investments is very high. LABS Group aims to innovate ideas by digitizing and making real estate liquid and easy to be involved with.
Marketsinvesting.com

XinFin Brings Solution for Ethereum’s Slow Transaction Speed

XinFin Brings Solution for Ethereum’s Slow Transaction Speed. XinFin serves as an alternate solution for Ethereum’s slow transaction speeds. XinFin could support up to 2,000 transactions per second (TPS). XDC Network is best compared to ETH, DASH, XRP, and many more. XinFin (eXchange inFinite) serves as an alternate solution for...
Economyihodl.com

Binance Smart Chain Partners with CipherTrace to Track Illicit Transactions

Binance's blockchain network, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), now uses CipherTrace's solutions to track illicit transactions. With the partnership, decentralized applications based on BSC can now comply with regulatory standards thanks to CipherTrace's analytics tool. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest crypto and blockchain...
Marketsbbcgossip.com

Ren launches bridge to Polygon for seven top crypto assets

The launch of the new Polygon x RenVM Bridge was announced to Twitter by Polygon on May 28, who emphasized the bridge will allow Bitcoin and other assets to be used on the high-speed and low-cost layer-two. Ren and Polygon have teamed up to launch a bridge allowing BTC and...
MarketsNEWSBTC

ETH’s Slow Transaction Speed Makes Crypto Users to Choose XinFin

XinFin is a unique cryptocurrency with hybrid blockchain technology opted as a solution for crypto users. Ethereum is the first blockchain platform launched in 2015. It is the chief Altcoin among the crypto space. Its low transaction speed and high gas fees turn the developers and investors frustrated. Flaws of...
Businesscoinspeaker.com

Formation Fi Partners Polygon to Create Cross-Chain Liquidity Pool

Defi platform Formation Fi has joined forces with Polygon to develop a secret ‘dark pool’ automated market maker (AMM). The cross-chain liquidity partnership will run on Polygon’s layer 2 solution and support Formation Fi’s vision for chain-agonistic yield farming 2.0. By building on Polygon’s high-throughput platform, Formation Fi furnishes users...
RetailCoinTelegraph

Free TON-based DEX smashes Uniswap transaction costs

A new decentralized exchange powered by Free TON’s infinite sharding mechanism helps retail traders radically increase their trading efficiency. “Pain and agony,” say Uniswap users looking at Ethereum gas prices. As a result of its tremendous growth over several months, decentralized exchanges on Ethereum are becoming significantly less viable for retail traders.
Commodities & Futureinvesting.com

Number of Ethereum staked on ETH 2.0 climbs to 5 million

Interest in staking on Ethereum 2.0 has continued to increase as the “beacon chain” contract sees more than 5 million ETH locked on the protocol. According to Eth2 Launchpad, over 5 million ETH has been deposited on the Ethereum 2.0 staking contract. At current market prices, the value of the staked ETH is more than $13 million.
Economythepaypers.com

CWB partners Intellect Global Transaction Banking to improve its payments service

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) has partnered with Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) to improve its payments and cash management services. iGTB will provide CWB with its cloud-based Payments Service Hub (PSH), powered by Microsoft Azure, that will enable more efficient payment capabilities and opportunities to meet the needs of Canadian business owners, as it is detailed in the official press release.
MarketsInvestorPlace

MATIC Should Reach Prior Highs as Polygon’s Developer Use Grows

Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) used to be known as the MATIC network. It rebranded itself as Polygon in Feb. 2021. As a result, Polygon MATIC-USD has a chance of rebounding and making a good deal of money for investors in the cryptocurrency. The MATIC-USD token now has a chance of recovering back...
BusinessZDNet

Stack OverFlow sold to Europe's Prosus for $1.8bn

Europe's largest tech investment company, Prosus said it acquired US-based Stack OverFlow for $1.8 billion -- a move which diversifies its holdings away from Chinese markets. Stack OverFlow operates a free site for software engineers to share questions and answers, and it has an enterprise product, Stack OverFlow for Business, that helps do the same within large organizations and across different topics.
Stocksinvezz.com

AQUAGOAT token soars 25%: here’s where to buy AquaGoat.Finance

AquaGoat.finance is one of the most keenly discussed cryptocurrency projects in the last week, and plenty of investors have been wondering how to buy Aqua Goat coin. So, in light of this demand, we thought we would help investors by listing the two best places to buy AquaGoat coin online.
Marketsinvezz.com

Where to buy Happycoin: best platforms to trade HAPPY crypto

Happycoin could be the latest cryptocurrency project to watch. One of the most spoken about coins in the crypto community in recent days is Happycoin. This page explores its background and explains where you can buy it in the UK and elsewhere. How & where to buy Happycoin online today.
TechnologyNature.com

Excellent color rendering index single system white light emitting carbon dots for next generation lighting devices

Recently, quantum dots (QDs) are finding enormous application in white light emitting diodes (WLEDs) and WLEDs with high color rendition are in high demand. QD-WLEDs use different color (Red, Blue, Green) emitting QDs to obtain white light. Use of different color emitting QDs affect purity of white light due to self-absorption losses and QD degradation, in the long run affecting color rendering index (CRI) of WLEDs. Herein, we report low cost, environment friendly, open air atmosphere synthesis of single system white light emitting carbon dots (CDs) with broad emission bandwidth ranging 116 –143 nm and quantum yields (QY) ~ 5 – 13 % in colloidal state by modifying CD surface. Furthermore, carbon dot polymer phosphor (CD-PDMS phosphor) is fabricated which emits white light under UV illumination with a record emission bandwidth of ~ 154 nm and QY ~ 16 % in solid state. Moreover, CD-PDMS phosphor exhibit excellent color rendering index (CRI) ~ 96, the highest reported so far with CIE co-ordinates (0.31, 0.33) that are quite akin to pure white light. Such high performances are achieved due to high quality of CDs and CD-PDMS polymer phosphors by precise control in passivation/functionalization of nanoparticle surface. This work will set platform for the application of CD-phosphor based WLEDs in lighting systems.
Marketslatinfinance.com

Brazil drafts new tax breaks to lure foreign investors

Brazil's Congress is expected to pass a bill within the next two months to cut taxes on bonds issued abroad to fund infrastructure projects at home, Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas told LatinFinance on Tuesday. "There is an ongoing modernization of the financial system in Brazil in order to cut the credit gap. We have been modernizing our swap system. We will soon approve new legislation for debenture issues," he said. As it stands now, infrastructure debentures issued in Brazi.
Collegescr80news.com

Transact, University of Limerick partner for new, Immersive Software Engineering program

With a goal of modernizing how computer science is taught through immersive learning, Transact has committed its support to the University of Limerick’s new Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) Program. As part of its commitment, Transact will participate in hosting ISE Program Residencies and will join the ISE Advisory Board, comprised of a coalition of global leaders in the space.