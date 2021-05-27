Polygon Partners With RenVM Bridge for High-Speed, Low-Cost Transactions

Recently, quantum dots (QDs) are finding enormous application in white light emitting diodes (WLEDs) and WLEDs with high color rendition are in high demand. QD-WLEDs use different color (Red, Blue, Green) emitting QDs to obtain white light. Use of different color emitting QDs affect purity of white light due to self-absorption losses and QD degradation, in the long run affecting color rendering index (CRI) of WLEDs. Herein, we report low cost, environment friendly, open air atmosphere synthesis of single system white light emitting carbon dots (CDs) with broad emission bandwidth ranging 116 –143 nm and quantum yields (QY) ~ 5 – 13 % in colloidal state by modifying CD surface. Furthermore, carbon dot polymer phosphor (CD-PDMS phosphor) is fabricated which emits white light under UV illumination with a record emission bandwidth of ~ 154 nm and QY ~ 16 % in solid state. Moreover, CD-PDMS phosphor exhibit excellent color rendering index (CRI) ~ 96, the highest reported so far with CIE co-ordinates (0.31, 0.33) that are quite akin to pure white light. Such high performances are achieved due to high quality of CDs and CD-PDMS polymer phosphors by precise control in passivation/functionalization of nanoparticle surface. This work will set platform for the application of CD-phosphor based WLEDs in lighting systems.