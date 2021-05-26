Cancel
Public Safety

2 juveniles face charges after throwing rocks from bridge on I-81

Scranton Times
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePolice said two juveniles are facing charges after throwing rocks from the Willow Street bridge onto Interstate 81 on Tuesday. Wilkes-Barre Twp. police were called to the Willow Street bridge, which is between mile marker 167.2 and 167.3, around 6 p.m. to assist state police. Police identified two juveniles and...

www.thetimes-tribune.com
#Juveniles#I 81#Police#Propulsion#Mile Marker#Wilkes Barre Twp#Wilkes Barre 570
