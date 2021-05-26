2 juveniles face charges after throwing rocks from bridge on I-81

Two young males are facing charges after a string of crimes in Iowa and Lafayette Counties. A release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says officials believe 18-year-old Joseph Quaglia of Mount Horeb and 17-year-old Owen Murdock of Galena are responsible for burglarizing a bar, stealing two vehicles and causing property damage. Authorities say the vehicles were stolen from homes in the Village of Blanchardville – one was recovered submerged in Yellowstone Lake, while the other was wrecked and abandoned in Iowa County. The two males are also believed responsible for burglarizing the Cork Down Saloon in Fayette Township. Quaglia has been taken into custody and remains at the Lafayette County Jail. Murdock has not been taken into custody at this time due to jurisdictional restrictions. Iowa and Lafayette County authorities are asking anyone who may have had damage to fence posts, mail boxes or other objects likely struck by a vehicle during the overnight hours from late Wednesday into early Thursday, to contact the sheriff’s office. An investigation is ongoing.