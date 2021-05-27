Someone Cares: Seeds of Happiness

“The father of the groom was crying. He was standing in the corner of the church, watching his son and the wedding party pray together just before the wedding rehearsal started…Dad pointed to his son and said, “Where did he learn to do all this?” And without hesitation, I said, “He learned it by watching you,”” begins Michael Renninger, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Richmond, Virginia. In Mark 4:26-34, “Jesus gives us an image that is meant to draw us in to a mystery. This parable presents an invitation for us to participate in the growth and spread of God’s kingdom – yes, we are called to be hard-working seed planters, but we are also called to be humble, grateful growth-watchers!” We plant the seed, but the growth “happens in a way that is mysterious to us.” So, plant seeds everywhere. Then stand back in awe and watch God’s handiwork!