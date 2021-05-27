Cancel
Someone Cares: Seeds of Happiness

By Laurie Thurneck
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast spring, while my area was under Covid lockdown, I planted sunflower seeds in empty egg crates. I slit cherry tomatoes and planted those in potting soil. Just days later, I awoke to find that my seedlings had come up. I couldn’t use them all. I offered my extra plants to friends and neighbors, hoping to spread a little happiness during a difficult time.

