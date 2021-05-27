SOU women's 4x1 qualifies for final with another record

With the qualification window soon closing for Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, Canadian athletes had another busy weekend as they attempted to book their tickets to the upcoming Tokyo Games. There was track and field action in Burnaby, B.C., and Toronto on Friday, and both meets saw Canadian records fall. In Burnaby, Evan Dunfee raced to his second record in as many weeks, breaking the national 5,000m race walking mark with an 18:39.08 showing. In Toronto, Marissa Papaconstantinou and Amanda Rummery broke a couple of Canadian para athletics records. Papaconstantinou ran 27.49 seconds to lower the national T64 200m best, and in the 400m, Rummery’s 1:00.26 result beat the Canadian T46 record.