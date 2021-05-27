BBC Springwatch at Wild Ken Hill: Behind the scenes

Knowing just how important the plight of bees is, I feel so passionate about this campaign - it's already got me thinking about what I can do for them in my garden!. It launches today with a competition for children to design a garden that will attract bees and other pollinating insects, with the winning design being built at an NHS Trust site which is used by children and young people with mental health needs. Additionally, Big Bee Challenge Weekend is on Saturday 31 July and Sunday 1 August when we are encouraging everyone to do one thing, large or small, to help the bees - with lots of tips available on-air and the website. And learn more about our buzzing buddies in a new bee-loving podcast, Bees In A Pod, available on BBC Sounds in July. The Royal Horticultural Society are partnering with Radio 2 for the campaign, with their garden experts building the winning design, and through engagement with schools and their info-packed website.