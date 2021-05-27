ACLS Crash Cart Requirements: How Flexible and Customizable Are They?

Not many desks are designed with the ability to be carried everywhere. Now while that seems like a ridiculous feature to have in the first place, think about it this way… Your desk is your workplace, and where it’s located is effectively your area of productivity. You’re bound to that zone because your desk wasn’t made to be shifted around, and you’re not as productive when you’re trying to work in bed or on your couch. The des is about productivity, it isn’t about freedom… and it’s time to change that.