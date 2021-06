It’s been some time since Opera launched Opera GX, a self-described “gaming” browser. It’s pretty much just the same thing as regular Opera, except with extra features to appease the enthusiast and gaming crowd. Some of the features that come with it are pretty much just gimmicks, such as its overall “true gamer” aesthetic and even RGB syncing with Razer Chroma RGB. Deep down, however, it has features that are actually useful. It comes with a CPU and RAM limiter that allows you to keep tabs on excessive resource usage while browsing, it comes with a built-in VPN and ad-blocker and integrates with services like Discord and Twitch. Now, this browser is also getting a smartphone release.