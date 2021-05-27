Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Tomorrow War sci-fi movie starring Chris Pratt

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tomorrow War originally expected to premiere in theatres, will now be premiering on the Amazon Prime streaming service on July 2nd 2021, after Amazon acquired the films distribution rights from Paramount Pictures. The Tomorrow War film stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

www.geeky-gadgets.com
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
David Ellison
Person
Keith Powers
Person
Dana Goldberg
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Paramount Pictures#Movie Stars#Films#Movie Theatres#American#Entertainment News#Premiere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Movieshowtogeek.com

The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max

The sci-fi selection on HBO Max includes classics from throughout film history as well as recent blockbusters and a few hidden gems. Here are 10 of the best sci-fi movies to stream on HBO Max. Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max. Blade Runner 2049. It’s a pretty impossible task to...
TV & VideosCollider

Rebecca Ferguson to Star in Apple Sci-Fi Series 'Wool' From 'Imitation Game' Director

For nearly a decade, Hugh Howey's dystopian sci-fi novel Wool has been in development, first as a feature at 20th Century Fox with Ridley Scott and Steve Zaillian attached to produce, and then as an AMC series from LaToya Morgan. Apple has since come to the rescue and picked up the long-gestating project, which will now star Rebecca Ferguson of Mission: Impossible fame.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling, Alien-Fighting Super Soldier in 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer

Chris Pratt plays a soldier who has enlisted to fight a war 30 years in the future in the new trailer for The Tomorrow War, which will arrive July 2nd on Amazon Prime Video. As depicted in the new trailer, the film kicks off when a group of time travelers from 2051 return to the present and demand help fighting a global war against a vicious alien enemy. In order to bulk up their ranks and win the war, the humans need more soldiers from the past to travel to the future and join the fight.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon's star-studded Solos is the latest in the golden age of expensive, empty sci-fi anthology

"Created by, and mostly written or directed by, David Weil – showrunner of Amazon’s impressive but ethically erratic Hunters – Solos has attracted a plush cast," says Jack Seale. "There are several A-listers here, seizing the opportunity to act furiously with minimal interruption. Often that means attempting the one simple trick – Alan Bennett is the master of it – that makes a lot of dramatic one-handers work: the superficially trivial anecdote that conceals a definitive emotional truth. Even in an alternate futurescape, every settee still has a cream cracker underneath. Anthony Mackie, for example, as a dying man trying to teach the unique joys of his family life to the clone that will replace him, informs the replica about his wife’s farts and his son’s ice-cream preferences, these being details he didn’t appreciate until he became ill. Helen Mirren, taking a trip across the galaxy because her disappointing Earthbound existence has left her with nothing to stick around for, tells the spaceship’s AI about a failed teen romance that represents a lifetime of chances not taken. However, such sketches require an empathic acuity and humble lightness of touch that Solos doesn’t possess. It has a weakness for the sort of lines that make bad writers high-five themselves. It has a weakness for the sort of lines that make bad writers high-five themselves. Sentences with literary delusions, such as 'I push through the barrier of bodies – hot, salty tears stinging my eyes' or 'We were standing there, her chlorine-wrinkled hands balanced on my nervous body' drop out of the actors’ mouths. If they were declaimed in a theatre for the upper circle to hear, you might get away with them; on a small screen, they land with a tinny thump."
Movies/Film

Mark Wahlberg Sci-Fi Movie ‘Infinite’ Headed Straight to Paramount+ in June

Paramount wants Paramount+ to be the next big thing in streaming services, and they already have ambitious plans to release movies exclusively to Paramount+, or premiere them on Paramount+ not too long after they hit theaters. The latest title to get the “straight to Paramount+” treatment Infinite, a sci-fi film directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Mark Wahlberg.
MoviesInverse

darkest dystopian sci-fi movie

There are two main categories of speculative science fiction. You can imagine a future where technology has improved and the world has become a space-age utopia, but where’s the fun in that?. Sci-fi films have the potential to imagine a future far darker and nastier than the present. That’s the...
Moviesdallassun.com

Roland Emmerich's sci-fi movie 'Moonfall' gets release date

Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): American film production and distribution studio Lionsgate, on Wednesday announced that Roland Emmerich's much-awaited sci-fi film 'Moonfall' will finally be releasing on February 4, 2022. According to Deadline, Lionsgate acquired the film's North American rights in late 2019 after a high-profile sales launch at Cannes...
TV ShowsInverse

7 great sci-fi movies and shows coming to Prime

If you’ve watched a movie in the last century, chances are you’ve seen the Metro Goldwyn Mayer logo a few times. Now, you may be seeing it more on Amazon Prime. Amazon recently closed a deal to acquire movie studio MGM for $8.45 billion — a bargain for the media empire, which could add MGM’s library to Amazon Prime or even develop remakes and sequels.
Moviesbitchute.com

Mad Mike Movie Talk

I break down the trailer for the new Mark Wahlburg movie Infinite going direct to Paramount + on June 10th. Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pk_BN4sBZIM. I go over the news that WB has greenlit an animated Garbage Pail Kids TV show that will be going straight to HBO Max. May 24, 2021. I...
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Chris Pratt Hilariously Responds to James Gunn’s ‘Guardians’ Tweet

After Marvel Studios revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would premiere on May 5, 2023, there was immediate excitement about the fact we were seeing our favorite “group of A-holes” again. Star-Lord himself (Chris Pratt) even got in on the fun of the announcement, jokingly replying to director...
Moviestheplaylist.net

Zack Snyder Says His Kurosawa-Influenced ‘Star Wars’ Idea Has Morphed Into A Separate “Sci-Fi Thing”

Years and years ago, Zack Snyder was reportedly interested in tackling a “Star Wars” film for Lucasfilm. The film was said to be Kurosawa-inspired and would take place in the galaxy far, far away. However, as we know now, things changed and that feature was never given the green light. But in a recent interview with Happy. Sad. Confused., Zack Snyder shed some light on what happened to that film and why it still could be made, without the “Star Wars” branding.
MoviesInverse

7 magnificent sci-fi movies coming to

Despite being a box office bomb, this forgotten thriller about a high school student who steals a nuclear weapon is exciting and funny — and even got a perfect rating from Roger Ebert. Set and released decades after The Shining, this sequel trades the creeping horror of the original for an exploration of what Danny Torrance’s power really is.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE's Mini-Pufts Return As Sony Teases "Ghostbusters Day" On June 8

It doesn't look like Sony Pictures will be sharing a teaser for Spider-Man: No Way Home today after all, but we do have a new look at Ghostbusters: Afterlife!. The studio has announced that next Tuesday is Ghostbusters: Day with a brief Twitter promo, giving us another look at the adorable Mini-Pufts we first saw menace Paul Rudd's character in the clip that was released back in April. We see two of the little blighters tugging on a rope, which drags the classic spook-hunting team's iconic vehicle, Ecto-1, into view.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Power star Omari Hardwick joins Halle Berry in Netflix sci-fi movie

Halle Berry's Netflix movie The Mothership has added some new cast members, it has been reported. As stated in Collider, the X-Men franchise actress is being joined by Power and Army of the Dead star Omari Hardwick, Lost in Space's Molly Parker, and The Fast & Furious and The Handmaid's Tale's John Ortiz.