Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘Better days ahead’ | COVID cases, deaths continue to drop due to vaccines, data show

By Katie Camero
Posted by 
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, it’s safe to say we’re sick of all the bad news. Now, it’s time for the good. COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been dropping consistently over the last several weeks, with the nation’s seven-day average of new coronavirus infections and hospital admissions down 91 percent since Jan. 8 and 81 percent since Jan. 9, respectively, according to the White House.

www.mahoningmatters.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#Disease Control#Due Time#Disease Prevention#Population Health#Data Scientists#The White House#Webmd#Covid 19 Cases#Covid 19 Vaccination#Hospitalizations#Federal Health Officials#Daily Hospital Admissions#December#January#Adult Americans#Usa Today Calculations#Drop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthscoopcube.com

Getting COVID-19 After Vaccination Is Extremely Rare, Says CDC!

To combat the pandemic, most countries have opted for a mass vaccination campaign. There are also a variety of vaccines against Covid-19 available. From Pfizer-BioNTech to Moderna to AstraZeneca or even Janssen, many laboratories have decided to develop vaccines in hopes of ending this serious health crisis. As a reminder:...
Public HealthCharlotteObserver.com

COVID cases, deaths continue to drop due to vaccines, data show. ‘Better days ahead’

More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, it’s safe to say we’re sick of all the bad news. Now, it’s time for the good. COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been dropping consistently over the last several weeks, with the nation’s seven-day average of new coronavirus infections and hospital admissions down 91% since Jan. 8 and 81% since Jan. 9, respectively, according to the White House.
Public HealthThe Post and Courier

COVID-19 vaccine doses given in SC each week continues to drop

With 43 percent of South Carolinians age 12 and older having received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the number of doses given weekly is at a low point not seen this year. South Carolina's vaccine providers gave out 111,000 doses of vaccine in the last week, according...
Festivalcalifornianewstimes.com

A near-normal Memorial Day weekend ahead as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

That’s all true. Memorial Day weekends may look the same as they were before the coronavirus pandemic changed lives over a year ago. Vaccines have made it possible to gradually return to normal. To date, more than 166 million people have at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Friday, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Puerto Rico are now in everyone It is the only state or jurisdiction where masks are required. According to Johns Hopkins University, at least one in ten people in the United States has been confirmed to be infected with the virus. The infection was probably underestimated. The CDC estimates that nearly one in three Americans is infected with COVID-19, and by mid-April, about 115 million people have been infected. However, the CDC predicted on Thursday that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths would decrease in the next four weeks. The CDC ensemble predicts a total of 596,000 to 606,000 COVIDs by June 19. We conclude that 19 will die. Universities. Improving the outlook for most older people to be vaccinated may be due to ongoing state efforts to vaccinate people. According to CDC data, July 4 The Byden administration’s goal of vaccinating 70% of adults at least once by day has already been achieved in 10 states, and almost three-quarters of older people are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. Vaccinated. Mr. Byden expresses a sense of hope ahead of the beginning of the informal summer. “We are not only saving lives, but regaining lives,” he said. Byden said. Despite the increasing light at the end of the tunnel, Byden said. He urged those who had not yet been vaccinated with COVID-19 to do so. “As more Americans get vaccinated, the days shine brighter and brighter, but let’s be clear, we have to reach out to those who haven’t been vaccinated yet. Meanwhile, in Georgia, Republican Governor Brian Kemp has signed an administrative order banning schools and school districts from requiring students and workers to wear face covers on campus. Effective May 31. The order also removes the rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, daycare facilities, live performance venues and other organizations. According to a press release, the previous presidential decree lifted restrictions on camps and sporting events. ” “As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and positive rates all continue to decline and vaccinations increase, Georgians deserve a complete return to normal. Kemp said in a release.” Safe and effective vaccines. Is no longer needed because of its widespread availability and the public’s full awareness of all COVID-19 mitigation measures. ”Vaccination inequality continues in the vulnerable community of the United States. ., And those who choose to receive them. However, some of the U.S. population are not vaccinated quickly, not all by choice.Vaccines in socially vulnerable counties in the United States, according to CDC data released Friday. Vaccination rates are declining. CNN analysis of federal data found. County lagging behind overall COVID-19 vaccination rates have less computer and internet access, are poorer, and are educated. Experts say that this digital-economic disparity generally contributes to the disparity in access to health care and COVID. -19 Vaccines are no exception. “There are so many things about health that we focus on individual behavior without considering the system of making it easy for someone to practice that healthy behavior or not. “We will,” President and Chief Executive Officer of the Richard Besser Robert Wood Johnson Foundation told CNN. The CDC uses the Social Vulnerability Index and is based on 15 elements in four categories. The county was evaluated. Socio-economic status, household composition, race and ethnicity, housing type and means of transportation. More vulnerable counties have been imbalanced by the COVID-19 pandemic, but their same communities also have delayed vaccination rates: “Health behavior (such as receiving the COVID-19 vaccine) is In part, it’s a personal choice, “Besser said.” But one thing that is often said is that the choices we make depend on the choices we have. For those who do not have access to the Internet, there are not many options to go online and schedule reservations. ”A new health crisis? Another health crisis is imminent as the country is slowly approaching the end of the pandemic. It’s time to deal with the loneliness epidemic, said Dr. Bibek Marty, director of public health in the United States, on Friday. “There is a bigger problem at the heart of all this. We are now. The deeper issue of having the opportunity to address — this affects our mental health … the question of what kind of society we want to design after this pandemic is over. ”Mercy says Federal Health. He said at the conference. Lonely can lead to anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, dementia, and short life.-It’s worth it and “makes them feel like outsiders,” he said.
Public Healthwish989.com

Public Health Officials Tuesday Announced 401 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday reported 401 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 8 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Saint Paul, MNKEYC

COVID-19 cases, deaths on the decline as vaccinations increase

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. MDH says weekly rates in COVID-19 cases have dropped as well as the weekly number of tests administered. About 12% of Minnesota’s hospital beds are occupied for COVID-19 care. Over 5 million doses...
Public Healthafp.com

US government data does not show Covid-19 vaccine ‘death toll’

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. An article claims that US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that Covid-19 shots have killed more people than all the other vaccines in the last 20 years combined. This is false; the CDC says there is no proven link between deaths and vaccines against the coronavirus, while the number cited in the article is for any fatality that occurred after inoculation, regardless of the possible cause.
U.S. Politicsgastroenterologyadvisor.com

US Officials Say 50 Percent of American Adults Are Now Fully Vaccinated

HealthDay News — Half of America’s adults are now fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. “This is a major milestone in our country’s vaccination efforts,” White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said during a White House media briefing, noting that only 1 percent of Americans were vaccinated when President Joe Biden entered office in January.
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

County COVID-19 cases continue precipitous drop

The COVID-19 case count in Highland County has dropped below 50 cases per 100,000 residents, according to a Wednesday update from the Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner. Warner said that as of Wednesday the case count stood at 44.02 cases per 100,000 residents, and that the county has seen...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: 509 new cases, 5 deaths; vaccinations continue apace

The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported 509 new presumed and confirmed coronavirus cases and five new deaths connected to COVID-19. Meanwhile, state health officials hope to see the state’s daily number of COVID-19 vaccinations move upward after Gov. Kate Brown’s Friday announcement of a lottery with a $1 million jackpot and smaller cash prizes for vaccinated Oregonians.
Public HealthNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Twelve U.S. States Have 70% of Adults at Least Partially Vaccinated

Twelve U.S. states now have 70% of adult residents with at least one Covid vaccine shot, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Tuesday shows. The latest seven-day average of U.S. Covid cases is 17,289, Johns Hopkins University data shows. Many states did not publish data on Memorial Day and may still be catching up on reporting.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cobb shows one death in Wednesday COVID data

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers. Category 5/19/21 Change. Cases 61,317. Hospitalizations 3,213. Deaths 978. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers. Category 5/19/21 Change. Cases...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

New data shows COVID vaccines should not be mixed

WASHINGTON — New data says it is not a good idea to mix COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines continue to be readily available across the country. When Pfizer and Moderna first came on the market in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people: do not mix the two vaccines. The CDC emphasized the two vaccines are not interchangeable, and doses should be from the same manufacturer.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Weekly Pa. COVID update: Half of state adults fully vaccinated as case rates continue to drop

The rate of new coronavirus infections in Pennsylvania continues to quickly drop with half of the state’s adult population now fully vaccinated. The daily number of new coronavirus cases is down 42% from two weeks ago and deaths are down 4%, one week before Memorial Day weekend. Gov. Tom Wolf plans to lift all of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions, except its mask order, starting May 31.
Madison, WImadison

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...