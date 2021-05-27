Cancel
Electronics

Syng Cell Alpha triphonic speaker features force-balanced subwoofers for clean, deep sound

Gadget Flow
Inject clean, deep sound into your home’s audio system with the Syng Cell Alpha triphonic speaker. It includes force-balanced subwoofers and triphonic audio to transform your space with high-quality sound. Moreover, this triphonic speaker features a three-horn system to project sound with pinpoint accuracy. As a result, you experience audio with unmated clarity and perfect timbre. What makes the Syng Cell Alpha unique is that it turns listening into feeling. In particular, the object-based sonic architecture enables you to hear, see, and touch sounds, all when magnifying and layering sound when you want. Designed without a front or back and no left or right, one Cell has no limits and can create a room-filling sound field. When audio envelops you, it’s like nothing you’ve ever heard before.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

