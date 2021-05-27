Syng Cell Alpha triphonic speaker features force-balanced subwoofers for clean, deep sound

The music is coming freely from Eli $tones, who dropped another track recently with 2Hi, “In So Deep.” The track is in the style of his most recent releases, taking a more mellow, melodic feel. The song is about getting caught in your feels, overcommitting, and coping with the stress that comes along with both of those things. $tones only continues to improve when it comes to writing hooks, and the verses from both artists hit on the theme well. It seems like there’s only more music coming from Eli $tones the rest of the summer, so be on the lookout for that, and check out “In So Deep” below: