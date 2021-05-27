Syng Cell Alpha triphonic speaker features force-balanced subwoofers for clean, deep sound
Inject clean, deep sound into your home’s audio system with the Syng Cell Alpha triphonic speaker. It includes force-balanced subwoofers and triphonic audio to transform your space with high-quality sound. Moreover, this triphonic speaker features a three-horn system to project sound with pinpoint accuracy. As a result, you experience audio with unmated clarity and perfect timbre. What makes the Syng Cell Alpha unique is that it turns listening into feeling. In particular, the object-based sonic architecture enables you to hear, see, and touch sounds, all when magnifying and layering sound when you want. Designed without a front or back and no left or right, one Cell has no limits and can create a room-filling sound field. When audio envelops you, it’s like nothing you’ve ever heard before.thegadgetflow.com