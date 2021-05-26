Refreshing Recipes for Sips of Sunshine

CASHMERE, Wash. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Coral Cay Beverage Group continues to collect Awards during the 2021 Awards season. Thrilled to announce that Tommy Bahama Spirits was recognized with an incredible six (6) medals at the 2021 SIP Awards. The SIP Awards honored Tommy Bahama Cucumber Vodka with Platinum, Tommy Bahama No.2 Rum with Double Gold, Tommy Bahama Mango Vodka with Gold and Innovation Award for packaging, Tommy Bahama Island Gin with a Gold Medal, Tommy Bahama Copper Finished Vodka with a Silver Medal and finally Tommy Bahama Rye with Silver Medal. With these six new medals, Tommy Bahama Spirits extends its run of medalling with every Spirit it enters in every competition.