Refreshing Recipes for Sips of Sunshine

You've probably noticed the growing popularity of kombucha. Even though this fermented tea beverage with conspicuous amounts of alcohol, an odd smell, and blobs floating around is not the most appealing drink to many in terms of taste or appearance, Forbes reported in August 2020 that sales of hard kombucha had risen from $1.7 million in 2017 to more than $12 million in 2019. It may have a lot to do with kombucha's supposed health benefits. Healthline says that while scientific evidence for kombucha's health benefits is limited and requires more study, there is no doubt that it does have all the benefits of drinking tea and probiotics that are used in the making of kombucha.