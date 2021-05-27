Cancel
Video Games

'Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid' Is Getting a 'Super Edition' Release

 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower Rangers fans will be delighted to learn that nWay‘s Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid fighting game is now getting a Super Edition release. Originally launched back in 2019, the title features both heroes and villains from across 25 years of the franchise. Included in the new edition are all three season packs released so far, the fan-favorite Street Fighter pack, as well as four bonus skins, all combining to give you access to 23 different playable characters. As usual, the game will also feature streamlined and optimized mechanics, team battles, online multiplayer modes, and both cross-play and cross-progression between the numerous platforms it’s on.

