'Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid' Is Getting a 'Super Edition' Release

Power Rangers, or Super Sentai if you’re a fan of the original, has been reinvented more times than the wheel. With its long-running franchise notching up 46 years on air, you can be sure that the TV Asahi series has plenty of inspirations to look over when Reebok gave them the call-up to do their own Club C. Fittingly for most, the two parties are throwing it back to 1993’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — the first series to debut in most Western countries. After honoring Trini Kwan’s Yellow Ranger and her Saber-Tooth Tiger Zord on the Club C, and other characters on supplementary silhouettes, Reebok will cap off the collection with this Power Rangers x Reebok Question “Megazord” — a combination of the Rangers’ five Dinozords.