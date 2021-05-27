Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Crypto couple tells court the IRS has no right to tax newly mined coins

investing.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCrypto couple tells court the IRS has no right to tax newly mined coins. A couple investing in crypto have claimed that coins gained by mining or staking are not taxable until sold, in a complaint filed to federal court. The Tennessee couple are seeking a refund from the Internal...

www.investing.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Coins#Mining#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Crypto
News Break
IRS
Related
Income TaxAS.com

Third stimulus check: is there a limit of batches the IRS will send?

Most Americans that were eligible to receive a third Economic Impact Payment, or stimulus check, have received at least a partial payment if not the whole amount they qualified for. However, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is still sending out more payments weekly. As the IRS processes 2020 tax returns...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Crypto News: Are Crypto-to-Crypto Swaps Tax Free? No, Says IRS

Crypto traders can’t seem to escape the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with news from the agency stating that crypto-to-crypto swaps aren’t tax-free. So what does that mean for crypto traders? Let’s get into it below. As far as the IRS is concerned, crypto traders have to pay taxes whenever they...
Congress & CourtsFlorida Star

A Taxing Question: Mandatory Funding For The IRS?

After calling for a wealth tax on billionaires and a levy on stock trades, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is stirring new controversy with her calls to put funding of the Internal Revenue Service beyond the reach of Congress — a move, she says, would facilitate tax enforcement, but which critics say could disproportionally target her political foes. The “Restoring the […]
Income Taxhamlethub.com

IRS to release the list: 'Dirty Dozen" Tax scams of 2021 on June 28th

Today, the IRS announced that the “Dirty Dozen” tax scams for 2021 will be issued in a four-part series, starting Monday, June 28. Just like in prior years, this “Dirty Dozen” will highlight a variety of common scams. While the income tax filing deadline has passed for many, some may be waiting to hear from the IRS about a refund, an Economic Impact Payment, advance Child Tax Credit payments or other tax benefit. The IRS encourages taxpayers to be vigilant, as this can be a peak season for scammers. These schemes can continue throughout the year with multiple variations as con artists work to catch people off guard.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Child Tax Credits: Who is eligible and how to sign up for the early payouts

HOUSTON - Tax season isn't over for families who haven't yet filed a return but want to take advantage of new child tax credit payments. The line wrapped around the Mickey Leland Federal Building on Saturday morning wasn’t for concert tickets. Instead, employees of the Internal Revenue Service were in town from Austin.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Public Safetyrepstevenreick.com

Phishing Schemes on the Rise as Federal Unemployment Programs Approach September Expiration

Fraudulent Texts, Emails, Social Media Messages Among Correspondence to Unsuspecting Victims. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) is urging Illinoisans to be on high alert for phishing schemes that may be leading to identity theft as international bad actors continue to attempt to exploit unemployment systems across the country. Fraudulent text messages, emails, and social media messages, posing as IDES and other state agencies and constitutional offices, are being sent to individuals in an attempt to phish for personally identifiable information (PII) and other data. This is a continued, organized attempt to defraud state unemployment insurance systems until the expiration of the federal unemployment programs on September 4, 2021.
Miami Beach, FLThe Other McCain

Penthouse Suite, $2.8 Million

As many as 100 people may have died in the partial collapse of a condominium tower near Miami Beach, so this is probably not a good time for grim humor however (a) the building had been the subject of a recent study about it sinking, and (b) somebody recently paid $2.8 million for a penthouse suite in the building. Gonna guess the resale value of that unit might not be quite what it was before Thursday.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
U.S. Politicscnybj.com

VIEWPOINT: IRS Issues Guidance on Implementing ARPA COBRA Subsidy

On May 18, 2021, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued notice 2021-31 (Notice) which provides additional guidance and clarifications concerning the new COBRA premium assistance provisions enacted under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). Under ARPA, employers are required to provide temporary 100-percent COBRA premium subsidies for certain eligible individuals who elect continuation coverage that is effective during the period of April 1 through Sept. 30, 2021 (for all of the period, or any part of it). Employers will receive a tax credit in the amount of the subsidies provided.