Since entering MLS in 2018, LAFC had never lost three regular season matches in a row, and on May 22 the Black & Gold made sure to keep that streak alive, downing the Colorado 2-1 behind two goals from 2020 Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi to snap a two-game losing streak. Despite the atypical slow start to the season, LAFC is hopefully beginning to find their footing, and while there is still work to be done, the Club feels like there is only one way to go from here.