Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes 5/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. This is a match-up between two teams that met heavy losses over the weekend, in which they both conceded 3 goals. They will both look to bounce back to winning ways, when the Los Angeles Galaxy will play host to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday. The Galaxy will try to take advantage of their strong presence at home, while the Earthquakes will look to put an end to their three-match losing streak.