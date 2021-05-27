Cancel
Kering Announces Plans to Sell More PUMA Shares

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs set to continue reducing its stake in , selling another portion of shares as it further switches its focus to the luxury market. The latest move will see Kering sell 8.9 million shares — representing around 5.9% of PUMA — valued at around €833 million EUR (approximately $1 billion USD).

Businesshot96.com

Private equity firm KKR buys stake in French group Cegid

PARIS (Reuters) – Private equity firm KKR has agreed to buy a minority stake in French software and computing services company Cegid, the companies said on Thursday. Investment firm Silver Lake will remain as Cegid’s majority shareholder. ($1 = 0.8203 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Energiekontor says founders to sell about 400,000 shares

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - German wind and solar park developer Energiekontor on Tuesday said its founders were seeking to sell about 400,000 shares, or roughly 3% of their combined 53.19% stake. The placement, run by First Berlin, is aimed at increasing the company’s free-float and keep trading liquid, a...
Energy Industrylatinfinance.com

IMPSA sells new shares to state entities

IMPSA, a power plant builder in Argentina, said it raised $20 million in the sale of new shares to two state entities, a move to shore up its finances so it can focus on expanding its international business. Fondep, Argentina's national productive development fund, acquired $15 million worth of shares, while EMESA, the state energy company of Mendoza, picked up another $5 million, IMPSA said in a securities filing. The Godoy Cruz, Mendoza-based company also said the fresh capital will help it co.
BusinessDesign Taxi

Louis Vuitton’s Mall For ‘The Super-Rich’ Is Opening Its Doors After 16 Years

While most people would flock to the nearby Louvre, a US$1 billion-plus shopping wonderland might just be the place to fix withdrawals of high rollers. After 16 long-drawn-out years, LVMH’s shopping heart billed for “the super-rich” will soon be ready. La Samaritaine will host items from “more than 600 brands” as part of a partnership with duty-free retailer DFS, as well as house a Christian Dior spa, luxurious apartments and restaurants, and a five-star hotel with nightly rates exceeding US$1,270, per The Fashion Law and Bloomberg.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Nike Veteran Joins Moncler as Chief Brand Officer

MILAN — Moncler is further evolving its organization with the addition of a chief brand officer. The company, publicly listed on the Milan Bourse, said Tuesday morning that Gino Fisanotti will be joining the brand in the newly created position on June 7. Fisanotti will report to Remo Ruffini, chairman...
Cheyenne, WYalbuquerqueexpress.com

Caduceus Announces Plans for The Buyback & Cancellation of Up To 2 Billion Shares of Common Stock

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTCPINK:CSOC) ('Caduceus' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded Wyoming-based holding company focusing on the acquisition of commercialized businesses currently entering the recession proof Pet Food and Pet Care industry with the pending acquisition of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce its plans for the buyback and cancellation of up to 2,000,000,000 shares of issued and outstanding common stock.
BusinessHighsnobiety

Kering Sells (Some of) Puma in a Billion-Dollar Shift to Luxury

French luxury goods group Kering announced on Wednesday that it is selling 5.9 percent of its stake in Puma, valued at $1 billion. The move comes as the conglomerate continues to unwind its investment in sportswear to focus on higher-end luxury brands, The Business Times reports. In a statement, Kering...
Businesssgbonline.com

Kering Sells 5.9 Percent Stake In Puma

Kering announced plans to sell a 5.9 percent stake in Puma via a placement to investors. Kering said it would sell about 8.9 million shares. Based on a Puma closing price of €93.6, Kering would raise €833 million. Following the sale, Kering is expected to retain approximately 4.0 percent of Puma’s outstanding shares.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Gold Reserve Announces Sale of Shares to 401(k) Plan

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V:GRZ) (OTCQB:GDRZF) (the "Company”) announces that it plans, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV”), a non-brokered private placement to Rockne Timm, Doug Belanger and Robert McGuinness, (the "Plan Trustees”), as Trustees for the Gold Reserve Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan (the "401(k) Plan”), and James Coleman (the "Private Placement”). As previously announced, the Board of Directors recommended, and the Plan Trustees of the 401(k) Plan agreed, to use the cash contributions to the 401(k) Plan for retirement savings for U.S. based employees of the Company and its affiliates, to acquire additional Class A Common Shares for the accounts of the participating employees. In addition, Mr. Coleman, as a resident of Canada, who does not participate in the 401(k) Plan but is entitled to an equivalent payment, will use his payment to subscribe for additional Class A Common Shares.
BusinessPosted by
Motor1.com

Audi Announces It Has No Intentions To Sell Lamborghini

Lamborghini has flourished under Volkswagen Group and the Sant'Agata Bolognese is now doing better than ever. Fueled by the immense (and predictable) success of the Urus SUV, the iconic Italian performance brand will remain under Audi's full control as it prepares to embrace an electrified future. Despite reports about receiving an offer valued at $9.2 billion to sell the fabled supercar marque, parent company Audi says Lambo is not switching hands.
Beauty & Fashionvoguebusiness.com

Richemont shares jump on jewellery rebound, Kering “approach”

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels owner Richemont surprised investors on two counts last week. A clear appetite for jewellery as the world emerges from the pandemic helped sales at Richemont’s jewellery maisons outpace the market with a 62 per cent sales rise in the fourth quarter ending 31 March.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Trip.com Falls on Plan to Sell Stake in Tripadvisor

U.S.-listed shares of Trip.com (TCOM) - Get Report fell on Tuesday after the online travel agency said it would sell some of its 6.95 million shares of Tripadvisor (TRIP) - Get Report. Shares of the Singapore company at last check fell 3.4% to $40.45. Shares of Tripadvisor, Needham, Mass., were...
Businessprweek.com

Bladonmore names CEO and expands to New York

As Bladonmore's new chief executive, Richard Carpenter is tasked with “driving growth, aligning wider company ambitions, and boosting the integration of the agency’s offering of strategic advisory, executive coaching and creative content”. The business provides strategic comms services to large cap clients in the UK, Europe, the Gulf and the...
BusinessUS News and World Report

EQT in 1.8 Billion Euro Bid for Telefonica Submarine Cables, Website Reports

MADRID (Reuters) -The Swedish fund EQT has offered 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to buy Telefonica's submarine cable business, Spanish website El Confidencial reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources close to the operation. The Scandinavian private equity firm made a preliminary offer for the business, which is part of Telxius,...
Businesskalkinemedia.com

Why were Burberry Group, Coca Cola HBC and Rolls Royce trending today?

Luxury fashion company Burberry’s shares surged after French brokerage firm Exane BNP Paribas upgraded its rating. Bottle maker Coca Cola HBC jumped after its stock price target was raised by research company JP Morgan. Luxury car maker Rolls Royce shares jumped after reports emerged of it planning an electric vehicle,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 481 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businesssgbonline.com

PVH Corp. Announces Leadership Updates

PVH Corp. announced that Mike Shaffer, chief operating and financial officer, will be leaving the company in September to pursue other opportunities while Abel-Hodges will be stepping down in July as CEO of Calvin Klein. PVH shared the pending exits while announcing strong first-quarter earnings for 2021 above guidance and...