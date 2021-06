Lyon striker Memphis Depay is tightlipped on his plans this summer. Depay is off contract at the end of next month and is being linked with Barcelona. He said, "I'm going to focus on the Euros, and I'm in no rush. It is a decision that deserves to be considered. I worked really hard to get there. I never thought I would be at the end of the contract, but that's how it is. I'm heading into something new so much that I don't even have a boot contract anymore. I'm enjoying my freedom, and my football."