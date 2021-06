Ever since Season 2, This Is Us has always ended its season finales with glimpses of the future. From small jumps ahead to the next season to large leaps decades in the future, the show always leaves fans with a taste of what’s to come. The Season 5 finale was no exception, giving viewers a look at a brand-new spot on the timeline, with a five-year-jump from the present to 2026. Naturally, this Season 5 finale flash-forward scene is full of clues about what’s to come in This Is Us’ final season.